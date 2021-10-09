Alexa
Capitals rally past Flyers after losing Ovechkin to injury

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/09 10:13
Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov stops the puck during the second period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the Philadelphia ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored the tying goal early in the third period and Anthony Mantha got the go-ahead score 1:35 later as the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 in a preseason game Friday night.

Lars Eller, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which lost star Alex Ovechkin to a lower body injury. Ilya Samsonov had 22 saves.

Cam Atkinson had two goals and Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia. Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.

Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny midway through the first period and then went down to the ice. Washington’s captain was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg. The team announced at the first intermission that Ovechkin would not return.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

Updated : 2021-10-09 11:31 GMT+08:00

