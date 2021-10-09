Swiatek easily wins at Indian Wells; Murray, Raducanu begin

Denis Kudla, of the United States, serves to Alejandro Tabilo, of Chile, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wel... Denis Kudla, of the United States, serves to Alejandro Tabilo, of Chile, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek needed just 71 minutes to dispatch Petra Martic 6-1, 6-3 on Friday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

The last time the tournament was played in 2019, Swiatek lost in qualifying. Now, she’s the No. 2 seed and the 2020 French Open champion.

Swiatek won nine of the first 10 games against Martic before the Polish star got broken twice and fell behind 0-3 in the second set. Swiatek rallied to win the next six games and close out the match.

“In 2019, I wasn’t playing that confident, but I’m really happy that times have changed now," Swiatek said. “In the second set, I lost focus for one game and she broke me pretty fast, so I knew I just had to keep going and not stop for a second time.”

No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina beat Tereza Martineova 6-2, 7-5. Ninth-seeded Anatasia Pavlyuchenkova topped Madison Keys 6-3, 6-1.

No. 11 seed Simona Halep beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka advanced via walkover when Magda Linette quit trailing 7-5, 3-0. Shelby Rogers routed Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-2.

Former men's No. 1 Andy Murray, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leyla Fernanda played night matches.

On the men's side, Americans Jenson Brooksby and Ernesto Escobedo won their first-round matches. Brooksby beat Cem Ilkel 7-6 (5), 6-4, and Escobedo defeated Holger Rune 6-4, 6-1.

