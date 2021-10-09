Alexa
Correa, Alvarez help Astros take 2-0 lead over Sox in ALDS

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/09 06:19
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in Game 2...
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, celebrates his two-run homer against the Chicago White Sox with teammate Carlos Correa (1) during the seventh inni...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) reacts after giving up a two-run homer to Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the seventh inning in...
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in Game 2 of a base...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) is pulled from the game during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division...
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli Gurriel's single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) is pulled from the game during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division...
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli Gurriel's single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a...

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros are relentless at the plate and in the field.

That's why they are so tough to beat in the playoffs.

Correa hit a two-run double during Houston's five-run seventh inning, and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Friday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs as the Astros moved within one win of their fifth straight appearance in the AL Championship Series. Alex Bregman had two hits and scored twice, and Jose Altuve made a couple of big plays.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday night in Chicago.

The Astros grabbed the lead for good on Yordan Alvarez's tiebreaking RBI single off Aaron Bummer (0-1) with one out in the seventh. Craig Kimbrel then took over and retired Yuli Gurriel before Correa's drive to right sailed just past a sprinting Leury García.

Correa screamed and gestured to the crowd to yell with him as he reached second. The star shortstop is eligible for free agency after this season, and it's going to be quite costly for the AL West champion Astros to keep him.

Tucker then punctuated the inning with his drive to the seats in left, lifting Houston to a 9-4 lead.

Updated : 2021-10-09 07:45 GMT+08:00

