Croatia beats Cyprus 3-0 in World Cup qualifying

Fans ahead the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match between Russia and Slovakia at the Ak Bars Arena in Kazan, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.... Fans ahead the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match between Russia and Slovakia at the Ak Bars Arena in Kazan, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin)

Russia's players celebrate an own goal scored by Slovakia's defender Milan Skriniar during the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match between ... Russia's players celebrate an own goal scored by Slovakia's defender Milan Skriniar during the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match between Russia and Slovakia at the Ak Bars Arena in Kazan, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin)

Croatia's Marko Livaja, left, celebrates with his teammates the third goal of their team during the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match bet... Croatia's Marko Livaja, left, celebrates with his teammates the third goal of their team during the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match between Cyprus and Croatia at AEK arena Georgios Karapatakis stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Croatia and Russia stayed level at the top of Europe Group J in World Cup qualifying on Friday after the Croatians beat Cyprus 3-0 and Russia edged Slovakia 1-0 on Friday.

Luka Modric set up Ivan Perisic for the opening goal for Croatia in first-half stoppage time then young defender Josko Gvardiol and Marko Livaja extended the lead with two more goals late on. It was Croatia's third consecutive win in World Cup qualifying and its fourth competitive game in a row without conceding a goal.

Croatia and Russia are level on 16 points, though Russia's latest win was not as straightforward as Croatia's. The group winner qualifies for the World Cup automatically and the second-placed team has another chance in the playoffs.

Beating Slovakia was a measure of revenge for Russia after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in March. It was decided by an uncharacteristic defensive error from Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, who knocked Arsen Zakharyan's shot into his own net for the only goal.

Slovenia climbed up to third with a 4-0 win over Malta with two goals from Josip Ilicic.

