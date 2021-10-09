Daniel James scores for Wales to hold host Czechs to 2-2

Wale's Aaron Ramsey kicks the ball during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium i... Wale's Aaron Ramsey kicks the ball during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Czech Republic's players celebrate after Wale's goalkeeper Danny Ward scores an own goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match bet... Czech Republic's players celebrate after Wale's goalkeeper Danny Ward scores an own goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Czech Republic's Tomas Kalas, left, duels for the ball with Wale's Kieffer Moore during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Cze... Czech Republic's Tomas Kalas, left, duels for the ball with Wale's Kieffer Moore during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Wale's Sorba Thomas, left, duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Ales Mateju during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czec... Wale's Sorba Thomas, left, duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Ales Mateju during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Wale's Daniel James, left, celebrates with Wale's Harry Wilson after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying socce... Wale's Daniel James, left, celebrates with Wale's Harry Wilson after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Wale's Daniel James, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Rep... Wale's Daniel James, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Wale's Daniel James, left, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, a... Wale's Daniel James, left, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Wales, at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — Daniel James scored in the second half for Wales to hold host Czech Republic to 2-2 in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

James, who also scored in beating the Czechs 1-0 in Cardiff in March, netted past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik from inside the area in the 69th minute.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey scored to put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute, completing a fast counterattack from close range for his 18th international goal.

Just a couple of minutes later, Jakub Pesek equalized on a rebound after goalkeeper Danny Ward only deflected a shot by Filip Novak.

Early in the second half, Ramsey sent a low pass from about 20 meters to Ward who produced a major blunder, failing to control the ball that ended in his own net four minutes into the second half.

Wales was without star forward Gareth Bale because of a hamstring injury but looked sharper throughout the game.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy missed a number of starters, but key striker Patrik Schick who was suspended for two games after receiving a red card in Cardiff was available.

With Belgium the runaway Europe Group E leader with 16 points, the Czech Republic and Wales have eight each and are fighting for second spot and a place in the playoffs.

The Czechs have played one game more than Wales.

Only the group winners directly qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar.

The Czechs play next against Belarus in Kazan and Russia on Monday, while Wales travels to Estonia.

Belgium has no World Cup qualifiers in this international window because the team is playing in the Nations League final four and will play European champion Italy for bronze on Sunday in Turin.

In Tallinn, Estonia beat Belarus 2-0 for the first victory of its campaign to move to fourth with four points, Belarus is bottom, a point back.

