By Associated Press
2021/10/09 04:17
Occidental Petroleum, Chubb rise; Allogene, Oshkosh fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Quidel Corp., up $1.83 to $138.04.

The medical diagnostics company gave investors a surprisingly good revenue update as demand for COVID-19 tests remains strong.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc., down $11.25 to $13.13.

The cancer treatment developer said the FDA ordered a pause to AlloCART-T studies following a report of a chromosomal abnormality in a participant.

Oshkosh Corp., down $5.34 to $100.85.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer said supply chain problems and higher costs will crimp its financial results.

Momentive Global Inc., up $2.08 to $23.70.

The software company is reportedly considering a sale.

Tesla Inc., down $8.12 to $785.49.

The electric vehicle maker is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas from California.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.15 to $33.63.

Oil prices rose and helped lift energy company stocks.

Capital One Financial Corp., up 92 cents to $168.80.

Bank stocks made gains with rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chubb Limited, up $4.46 to $182.78.

The insurance company is buying insurance operations in seven Asia-Pacific markets from Cigna.

Updated : 2021-10-09 06:15 GMT+08:00

