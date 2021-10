Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,761,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea (32), Romania, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.