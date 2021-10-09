Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Motorcycle gang shootout on highway leaves woman near death

By Associated Press
2021/10/09 00:57
Motorcycle gang shootout on highway leaves woman near death

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two motorcycle gang members got into a shootout on a Florida interstate early Friday, leaving a woman riding with the instigator near death from a bullet to the head, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Ronald Donovan and other members of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang were driving eastbound on Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando shortly after midnight when members of the Thug Riders passed them.

Judd said that offended Donovan, 38, who opened fire on the Thug Riders, hitting one in the back and causing a running gun battle at speeds of 100 mph (160 kph). The wounded rider, whose name was not released, returned fire, hitting Donovan's passenger in the head, Judd said. He said the woman, 33, is not expected to survive.

The Thug Rider and witnesses called 911. Judd said that when deputies arrived, they saw a motorcycle driving off from where the Sin City Deciples had parked. They found no guns or gang paraphernalia and believe the fleeing rider took those with him, Judd said.

He said Donovan refused to cooperate, but witnesses told investigators what happened. Bullet casings lined the highway, which was closed for several hours, he said.

Judd warned against the shooting leading to further violence between the gangs.

“We can expect the Sin City Deciples ... and the Thug Riders to get all dusted up and be mean mouthing each other on social media. Let me tell you, retaliation will get you all locked up,” he said.

Donovan is charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting the Thug Rider and for precipitating the shooting of his passenger, authorities said. Under Florida law, committing certain felonies that result in an indirect death can be charged as murder.

Donovan was being held without bail pending a court hearing. It is unknown if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Updated : 2021-10-09 03:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash allegedly spreads to southern Taiwan
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash allegedly spreads to southern Taiwan