England has conditional approval to play Ashes in Australia

By Associated Press
2021/10/09 01:14
LONDON (AP) — England confirmed it will go to Australia for the Ashes series in December after its officials gave conditional approval of the tour on Friday.

England cast doubt on the seven-week tour while negotiating for easier health and travel restrictions in the pandemic, especially for visiting family members.

But on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said "excellent progress” had been made in dealings with Cricket Australia.

"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead,” it said in a statement.

"This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel. We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days.”

Updated : 2021-10-09 03:10 GMT+08:00

