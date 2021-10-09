Alexa
Fire at Andorra’s stadium a day before England visit

By Associated Press
2021/10/09 00:15
ANDORRA (AP) — A fire broke out at Andorra’s national stadium on Friday, a day before England is set to visit the tiny nation to play a World Cup qualifier.

The government of Andorra said the blaze was put out by firefighters not long after it started.

The fire consumed a lower part of the stadium very close to the touchline near midfield of the artificial pitch between the two dugouts. Billowing dark smoke streamed up from red flames that burned under a platform for television cameras.

England is to play at Andorra on Saturday in Group I of Europe’s World Cup qualifying. England leads the group, with Andorra second to last.

There was no immediate indication from authorities as to the extent of the damage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-09 01:36 GMT+08:00

