Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/09 00:07
Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Updated : 2021-10-09 01:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash allegedly spreads to southern Taiwan
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash allegedly spreads to southern Taiwan