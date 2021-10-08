Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP sources: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/08 22:41
Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) moves the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of an NHL preseason hocke...

Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) moves the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of an NHL preseason hocke...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers have agreed on an $80 million, eight-year contract extension with an annual salary cap hit of $10 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Barkov and the Panthers had been working for several days to complete the deal, said the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not immediately released by the team.

Barkov, Florida's captain, is entering his ninth year with the Panthers; only Jonathan Huberdeau, entering his 10th season, has been with Florida longer. Barkov has scored 181 goals for Florida, seven shy of matching Olli Jokinen’s franchise record, and he trails only Huberdeau for the Panthers’ all-time leads in assists (330-284) and points (498-465).

The contract is the largest in terms of total value in Panthers history, topping the $70 million, seven-year deal for goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in 2019. Barkov becomes the 12th active player in the NHL with a contract with a total value of at least $80 million.

It also means Florida’s core is almost entirely locked up now for multiple seasons. Forwards Frank Vatrano, Noel Acciari and Ryan Lomberg can be free agents next summer, and Huberdeau’s next extension is likely a year away — but for the most part, the Panthers know who they can have where for years to come.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-09 00:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash allegedly spreads to southern Taiwan
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash allegedly spreads to southern Taiwan