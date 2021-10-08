NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|70
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|111
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|116
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|97
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|74
|115
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|49
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|74
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|100
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|97
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|122
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|106
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|105
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|100
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|91
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|92
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|81
|119
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|85
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|141
|116
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|102
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
___
L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.