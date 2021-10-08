NHL Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled