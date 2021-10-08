Alexa
NHL Preseason Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-09 00:06 GMT+08:00

