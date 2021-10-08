Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 6 2 38 31 16
Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19
North Carolina 9 6 5 32 26 14
Houston 8 7 5 29 27 25
Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24
Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24
Washington 7 7 6 27 21 25
Gotham FC 6 5 8 26 20 16
Louisville 4 11 5 17 16 34
Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina ppd.

Gotham FC at Louisville ppd.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago ppd.

Houston at Kansas City ppd.

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-09 00:04 GMT+08:00

