Italy's Turin to host next Eurovision Song Contest in May

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 20:09
ROME (AP) — The northern Italian city of Turin will host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the spring.

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino tweeted on Friday that “we have brought to Turin the most followed musical event in the world.”

The final of the widely popular song competition, which includes voting by the public, will hold its final on May 14, with semifinal competitions on May 10 and 12, the Eurovision Song Contest said.

Turin’s Palaolimpico, an events center that was built for the 2006 Winter Olympics, will be the venue for the 66th edition of the musical competition.

The contest was previously held in Naples in 1965 and Rome in 1991.

Maneskin, an Italian rock group, won this year's edition which was held in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

Updated : 2021-10-08 21:47 GMT+08:00

