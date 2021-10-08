Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;85;78;A t-storm around;85;77;SW;11;85%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;85;Sunny and very warm;101;86;NW;6;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;ENE;6;18%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;72;64;Mostly sunny, nice;72;62;ENE;8;46%;66%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;63;47;Mostly sunny;61;42;E;7;79%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;45;38;A morning shower;46;38;NNE;6;79%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;60;46;Mostly sunny, cool;59;45;NNW;7;29%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;51;24;Plenty of sunshine;53;23;WSW;6;74%;4%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;85;70;Rain and a t-storm;77;70;S;7;89%;87%;3

Athens, Greece;Rain and a t-storm;70;61;A shower and t-storm;74;62;NNE;4;80%;77%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;61;56;Partly sunny;64;54;SW;12;65%;6%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;Plenty of sun;96;66;NW;11;14%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;74;High clouds;91;75;SSW;7;60%;26%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;78;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;68;W;7;80%;74%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;91;81;WSW;6;75%;56%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;A brief shower;69;59;ENE;9;73%;80%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;68;52;Rain and drizzle;64;54;NW;5;82%;64%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;52;44;Cold with showers;49;44;E;6;87%;93%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;60;42;Plenty of sunshine;57;39;ESE;7;61%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;64;50;A t-storm around;64;48;SE;6;71%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;90;68;Partly sunny;89;69;SW;7;44%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;62;41;Partly sunny;57;38;ENE;6;54%;7%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny;61;38;ESE;4;77%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;55;43;A touch of rain;54;42;ENE;11;55%;66%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;61;42;Partly sunny;58;40;NE;6;45%;60%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;An afternoon shower;62;50;Mostly sunny;66;54;ESE;10;68%;14%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sunshine;87;67;Clouds and sun, nice;88;68;ENE;6;34%;8%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;79;71;A morning shower;83;70;NE;9;69%;44%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;86;67;Sunny and pleasant;87;68;NNE;11;42%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;64;56;A shower in places;69;55;SSE;6;67%;42%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;68;A stray thunderstorm;81;68;SE;3;76%;73%;9

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SW;7;74%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;72;63;Partly sunny, warm;74;70;SSE;7;72%;25%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;SW;8;81%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;56;47;Partly sunny;56;45;S;6;65%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;89;82;High clouds, humid;89;81;WSW;6;79%;1%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;93;71;Sunny and very warm;92;71;S;10;45%;6%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;89;70;Breezy in the p.m.;90;72;ESE;11;60%;27%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and less humid;93;74;Hazy and very warm;97;75;W;6;49%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;51;Mostly sunny, nice;74;41;NW;7;34%;20%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;80;A t-storm around;93;81;NW;4;74%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;Some sun;91;73;SSE;6;53%;34%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;65;56;A shower;62;47;WNW;7;92%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;74;51;Mostly sunny;67;49;WSW;5;29%;63%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Periods of sun;74;67;ENE;13;81%;3%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun, very hot;96;78;A couple of showers;84;75;NW;9;77%;96%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;83;57;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;NE;5;29%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;NE;6;68%;77%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;54;50;A couple of showers;55;50;SW;10;93%;76%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;78;A couple of t-storms;89;78;WSW;11;81%;71%;5

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon t-showers;82;79;Rain, heavy at times;83;79;E;17;86%;97%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy;87;75;A morning shower;86;75;ENE;21;55%;77%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;6;73%;70%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Plenty of sun;91;69;NNE;8;39%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;67;59;Clouds and sun;66;59;NE;8;78%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;90;76;Mostly sunny;93;77;N;7;60%;32%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;83;Brilliant sunshine;92;85;NW;7;63%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rather cloudy;72;57;Sunny and warmer;80;55;S;7;35%;0%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;89;51;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;NNE;5;13%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and humid;93;78;Mostly sunny;91;76;WSW;9;61%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;82;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;64;S;5;74%;64%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;81;Warm with hazy sun;106;83;NNE;8;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;55;32;Partly sunny;54;32;ENE;7;57%;6%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;NE;9;65%;67%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;87;74;Clouds and sunshine;92;75;NNW;6;56%;66%;13

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;93;82;A t-storm around;94;82;SW;4;72%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;94;75;Showers around;93;76;W;4;70%;82%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;57;38;A shower or two;59;40;W;6;63%;74%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;87;78;A morning t-storm;85;78;SW;6;77%;77%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;59;Clouds and sun;63;58;SSE;6;84%;34%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;85;61;Partly sunny;80;58;NNW;7;65%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Sun and some clouds;65;50;NE;4;71%;3%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A little a.m. rain;68;53;Mostly sunny, cool;74;58;ENE;6;54%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;74;Partly sunny;83;72;SSW;8;67%;16%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;4;56%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;A stray thunderstorm;89;84;WSW;12;69%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm or two;91;78;NNE;4;72%;67%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;SW;6;83%;79%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;71;54;Clouds and sun;73;48;SW;12;56%;67%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;54;A t-storm around;76;56;NNW;6;58%;66%;9

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;87;77;Humid with a t-storm;84;73;W;5;80%;80%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;52;31;Mostly sunny;53;31;ENE;5;69%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;88;77;An afternoon shower;87;77;S;8;70%;75%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;58;48;Partly sunny;66;53;ENE;11;70%;9%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;70;54;Clouds and sun, nice;66;54;SSE;7;67%;30%;3

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;Mostly cloudy;51;33;WNW;6;68%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;SSE;6;83%;79%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;82;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;60;NE;8;62%;65%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;76;60;Not as warm;66;58;ENE;9;78%;59%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;WNW;9;45%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;46;39;Winds subsiding;50;38;WSW;16;73%;13%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;85;70;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;NE;5;51%;7%;4

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;56;54;Variable cloudiness;58;48;S;6;85%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;70;52;A shower in the a.m.;67;53;SSE;9;82%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;A morning shower;84;75;E;9;77%;74%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A t-storm or two;87;76;NNW;6;82%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;89;76;A shower in places;91;76;E;6;72%;56%;10

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;67;47;Mostly sunny;66;42;NE;6;67%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;68;48;Partly sunny;67;50;ESE;11;54%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;9;80%;65%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;ESE;11;75%;67%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;A t-storm around;92;70;SE;6;55%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;59;37;Plenty of sun;55;33;E;5;53%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;77;60;Not as warm;70;65;ESE;5;84%;93%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;71;52;Afternoon showers;70;53;ESE;9;64%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;78;57;Turning sunny;80;58;SW;5;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;Clouds and sun;86;74;ESE;9;60%;3%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;52;45;Rain and drizzle;49;37;N;12;84%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;55;36;Partly sunny;53;41;SSW;4;73%;14%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and clouds;73;66;A couple of showers;68;64;ESE;8;80%;89%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NE;6;9%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;73;53;A passing shower;75;51;NNE;6;63%;84%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;54;50;A thick cloud cover;53;49;W;8;72%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;64;57;Mostly sunny;70;56;W;9;60%;26%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;65;A t-storm or two;77;63;ENE;6;78%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;89;79;A stray shower;89;78;ESE;11;68%;65%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;Showers around;76;64;NW;5;99%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A downpour;77;59;Partly sunny;74;60;NE;10;48%;33%;11

Santiago, Chile;A little a.m. rain;63;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;50;SSW;7;47%;63%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;89;75;NE;7;73%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;Clouds and sun;79;53;N;4;66%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Turning cloudy;58;47;Cloudy;58;50;S;7;67%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast, showers;70;62;Warmer with clearing;79;66;E;5;83%;44%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Very warm and humid;86;75;ESE;9;69%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SSE;8;69%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;50;40;Rain and drizzle;46;43;ESE;6;96%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;89;78;A couple of showers;88;77;E;14;68%;85%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;61;51;Variable clouds;56;47;SW;6;91%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;71;59;Sunshine and nice;79;67;NNE;11;51%;6%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;95;82;Windy and hot;94;80;E;18;56%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny intervals;58;48;More clouds than sun;54;49;SSW;7;88%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mainly cloudy;66;51;A.M. showers, cloudy;55;44;S;6;93%;100%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cool;54;46;Cloudy and cool;56;45;NE;7;72%;38%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;More sun than clouds;69;53;SW;6;37%;13%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;77;Sunny and nice;84;74;N;9;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;75;59;A shower and t-storm;77;59;E;3;55%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;81;71;A shower or two;77;69;NNE;8;73%;81%;4

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;66;62;Rain;66;61;SSE;8;91%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;78;68;Becoming cloudy;79;67;ESE;4;57%;72%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;73;63;A shower in the a.m.;75;63;W;10;67%;84%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;45;28;A bit of a.m. snow;35;14;ESE;10;71%;75%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;58;46;Afternoon rain;53;49;E;5;73%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;43;Partly sunny;57;40;NNE;4;49%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy and hot;95;76;Very hot;97;76;W;4;61%;38%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny;56;31;Mostly sunny;54;30;SE;3;74%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;57;34;Sunshine;54;34;E;8;67%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;61;54;Partly sunny;61;51;S;11;70%;37%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;89;77;A morning shower;90;78;SSW;4;80%;64%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;60;44;NE;3;51%;5%;4

_____

Updated : 2021-10-08 21:47 GMT+08:00

