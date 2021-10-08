Alexa
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day

Xi expected to condemn foreign sympathy for Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/08 20:39
Chinese leader Xi Jinping (center) at a recent public event in Beijing. 

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (center) at a recent public event in Beijing.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) was expected to make a statement about recent developments surrounding Taiwan on the eve of the latter’s Double Ten National Day, reports said Friday (Oct. 8).

Sunday (Oct. 10) marks the 110th anniversary of the Wuchang Uprising leading to the fall of the Qing empire and the foundation of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name. Xi was reportedly going to comment about cross-strait relations on Saturday (Oct. 9), CNA reported.

Tension has been rising in the area as China has been sending more military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), reaching a record 56 planes on Oct. 4. China’s actions provoked warnings and expressions of sympathy for Taiwan from around the world.

Xi was expected to mention “peaceful unification” with Taiwan in his speech, but also strong warnings directed at the outside world, which China regularly accuses of “interference.”

According to cross-strait experts in Beijing, Xi was likely to voice anger at the expressions of sympathy Taiwan received from the United States, Japan, Australia and European nations. The communist leader was especially concerned about signs of military cooperation between Taiwan and the outside world.

The severity of Xi’s words and the level of his warnings to be directed at other countries accused of “interfering” with Taiwan were still under consideration, according to Chinese experts speaking to CNA.
