ChipMOS REPORTS 23.5% YoY INCREASE IN SEPTEMBER 2021 REVENUE; 25.9% INCREASE IN 3Q21 REVENUE; NEW RECORD QUARTERLY HIGH

HSINCHU, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of September 2021 and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$27.84 to US$1.00 as of September 30, 2021.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 reached a new record quarterly high, increasing 25.9% on a year over year basis to NT$7,161.0 million or US$257.2 million, representing an increase of 2.6% from the second quarter of 2021. The Company noted its DDIC high-end test platforms remain at a high utilization level, helping to drive healthy gross margins.

Revenue for the month of September 2021 reached a new record high for September, increasing 23.5% on a year over year basis to NT$2,343.8 million or US$84.2 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% compared to August 2021. There was an additional working day in August 2021 compared to September 2021.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

September 2021 August 2021 September 2020 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,343.8 2,399.3 1,897.1 -2.3% 23.5% Revenues (US$ million) 84.2 86.2 68.1 -2.3% 23.5%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Third Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2020 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 7,161.0 6,982.3 5,686.2 2.6% 25.9% Revenues (US$ million) 257.2 250.8 204.2 2.6% 25.9%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

