Taiwan to adjust New Southbound Policy after COVID-19 pandemic

Minister without Portfolio John Deng speaking at the Yushan Forum Friday. Minister without Portfolio John Deng speaking at the Yushan Forum Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Manufacturing, public health and education will become even more important for Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said Friday (Oct. 8).

Since 2016, Taiwan has been following a policy of closer ties with 18 countries in East and South Asia as well as Australia and New Zealand, partly as an effort to reduce its dependence on China. Deng, who also serves as Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator, was speaking at the 2021 Yushan Forum in Taipei City.

"Even better cooperation is a necessity, and Taiwan is happy to offer its help,” he said, mentioning COVID vaccine research and the exchange of useful information, CNA reported.

In the manufacturing sector, cooperation on supply chains would have to be strengthened after the pandemic, Deng said. Public health and medical services would remain important, while more overseas students should be encouraged to seek education in Taiwan, he added.