Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to adjust New Southbound Policy after COVID-19 pandemic

Manufacturing, health and education to be key sectors for cooperation

  131
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/08 19:43
Minister without Portfolio John Deng speaking at the Yushan Forum Friday. 

Minister without Portfolio John Deng speaking at the Yushan Forum Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Manufacturing, public health and education will become even more important for Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said Friday (Oct. 8).

Since 2016, Taiwan has been following a policy of closer ties with 18 countries in East and South Asia as well as Australia and New Zealand, partly as an effort to reduce its dependence on China. Deng, who also serves as Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator, was speaking at the 2021 Yushan Forum in Taipei City.

"Even better cooperation is a necessity, and Taiwan is happy to offer its help,” he said, mentioning COVID vaccine research and the exchange of useful information, CNA reported.

In the manufacturing sector, cooperation on supply chains would have to be strengthened after the pandemic, Deng said. Public health and medical services would remain important, while more overseas students should be encouraged to seek education in Taiwan, he added.
New Southbound Policy
John Deng
Yushan Forum
Yushan Forum 2021
education
supply chains
COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

President seeks larger role for Taiwan in Indo-Pacific
President seeks larger role for Taiwan in Indo-Pacific
2021/10/08 10:36
Yushan Forum in Taiwan to kick off Friday morning
Yushan Forum in Taiwan to kick off Friday morning
2021/10/08 08:37
Taiwan, Canada announce joint statement on education
Taiwan, Canada announce joint statement on education
2021/10/07 12:26
Taiwan pleased with positive feedback to CPTPP application
Taiwan pleased with positive feedback to CPTPP application
2021/10/06 20:13
Taiwan vice president underscores China threat to Harvard students
Taiwan vice president underscores China threat to Harvard students
2021/10/04 12:25

Updated : 2021-10-08 21:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan