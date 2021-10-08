Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/11/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

WEDNESDAY, October 13

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURDAY, October 14

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

