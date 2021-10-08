Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China's Xi discusses bilateral ties with Japan's new PM - state media

By REUTERS
2021/10/08 19:05
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijin...

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijin...

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, in a call on Friday that the two nations should handle sensitive issues such as Taiwan "appropriately", the Communist Party's official People's Daily reported.

Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive stance on China's posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting Tokyo would prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming its close security ties with the United States.

Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

"At present, China-Japan relations have both opportunities and challenges," the daily quoted Xi as saying to Kishida.

Xi also told Kishida that China and Japan should actively strengthen their dialogue and economic policy coordination and promote regional cooperation, the People's Daily reported.

Updated : 2021-10-08 19:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan