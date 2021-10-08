Vibrant attractions to illuminate Fisherman’s Wharf in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Metro Corporation (Metro New Taipei) will increase train frequency for the Danhai light rail near Tamsui to better accommodate tourists visiting attractions along its path in October, the company announced on Friday (Oct. 8).

As COVID-19 prevention rules are gradually relaxed, Metro New Taipei began promoting various events and attractions around Tamsui and the Fisherman’s Wharf. One of the first venues is the Fisherman’s Wharf Station, which has been redecorated into a colorful summer beach setting featuring paintings of ice cream shops, shower stalls, and vending machines.



Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station on the Danhai light rail transit line has been transformed into a beach-like venue. (Metro New Taipei photo)

The newly opened “Jimmy’s Playground” materializes renowned Taiwanese artist and author Jimmy Liao’s work, featuring colorful gift box and hat piles with slides and bridges attached, as well as two statues of Jimmy’s characters.

Additionally, there will be fireworks at the Fisherman’s Wharf over four weekends in October. During weekends, firework shows will begin promptly at 8 p.m., with extended shows on Oct. 9 and 31.

Metro New Taipei said that in order to ease traffic congestion in the area, visitors are encouraged to take the Danhai light rail, and the company will increase train frequency in the afternoon and evening on Oct. 9 and 10. After firework shows, trains will arrive every six to nine minutes to transport visitors as they leave and head home.



There will be firework shows every weekend in October at the Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf. (Metro New Taipei photo)