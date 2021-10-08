Taiwan investigates online sale of Moderna COVID vaccine shot

A Moderna vaccine dose went on sale online for NT$6,000, prompting an official investigation. A Moderna vaccine dose went on sale online for NT$6,000, prompting an official investigation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An investigation has started into a person offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses online for sale at NT$6,000 (US$213) a shot, reports said Friday (Oct. 8).

Vaccines are provided for free by the Taiwan government, while the single-shot coverage rate for the country has reached 58%.

While the initial suspicion had focused on a clinic trying to make money by selling its vaccine doses on the side, the investigation found that it was a private citizen who had turned down his inoculation and was attempting to sell his vaccine dose, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that as the practice of selling free vaccine doses for money might be illegal, it had asked its legal affairs department to take a look at relevant regulations. The judiciary in Taipei City was also investigating the same case, officials said.

The CECC called on the public to register their intention to receive COVID shots according to the official timetable. The online system gives information about which age groups can receive which brand of shots at what time.