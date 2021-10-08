Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Gurnah's Nobel Prize in Literature highlights overlooked human suffering: NCCU scholar

NCCU researcher Song Kuo-cheng calls Gurnah’s work ‘post postcolonial literature’ for tenderly exploring colonial memories

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/08 16:17
Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah poses for the media in Canterbury, England, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah poses for the media in Canterbury, England, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Chi University (NCCU) Institute of International Relations researcher Song Kuo-cheng (宋國誠) said on Friday (Oct. 8) that Gurnah’s receipt of the Nobel Prize for Literature reflects that the contemporary writing has not forgotten “narratives focusing on periphery suffering overlooked by the world.”

In a Facebook post, Song said the Swedish Academy has now awarded three Nobel Prizes in Literature to African postcolonial authors. He told CNA in an interview that one of the most urgent issues the world needs to address is the enormous increase in international refugees.

Song said to a degree, the decision to award Gurnah the Nobel Prize reflects white Europeans’ reflection on history, as well as their way of seeking redemption and repenting, according to CNA.

For Syrian or African refugees, the decision to leave one’s home is not by choice, as the only thing that awaits them if they stay is death, Song added. He wrote on Facebook that “Colonialism left behind a ‘crippled Africa,’ and the African people’s struggle to survive hardships continues today.”

He compared Gurnah’s “Paradise” to Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness,” saying Gurnah adopted a more tender tone to depict the historical crimes and guilts against the background of trade. The warmth of Gurnah’s work allows it to delve deeper into humanity and sorrow, as well as historical elements, therefore Song calls Gurnah a “post postcolonial” author, who writes postcolonial literature without aggressive accusations.
Abdulrazak Gurnah
Nobel Prize for Literature
Nobel Prize
postcolonial literature
postcolonialism
literature
refugees

RELATED ARTICLES

2021 Taiwan Literature Awards announces Golden Book Award nominees
2021 Taiwan Literature Awards announces Golden Book Award nominees
2021/10/06 16:14
Taiwan expert speaks in New York about Syrian refugee problem
Taiwan expert speaks in New York about Syrian refugee problem
2021/09/17 20:46
First Taiwanese writer wins Japan's most prestigious literary award
First Taiwanese writer wins Japan's most prestigious literary award
2021/08/28 17:20
Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban
Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban
2021/08/26 13:38
Taiwan donates humanitarian aid to Turkey
Taiwan donates humanitarian aid to Turkey
2021/08/20 11:29

Updated : 2021-10-08 17:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan