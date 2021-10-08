Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/08 14:31
In this Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 photo, a model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris. (Photo ...
Sonny Colbrelli of Italy celebrates winning the men's Paris Roubaix, a 258 kilometer (160.3 miles) one-day-race cycling race, at the velodrome in Roub...
German scientist Benjamin List arrives at the Max-Planck-Institute for Coal Research in Muelheim, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 after he was inform...
A protestor is removed from the runway during the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 202...
A man puts his hand over his mouth to protect from smoke, during a protest against vaccinations and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tuesd...
Ash covers a house, car and garden as in the background a volcano erupts on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. More earthqua...
Medical staff attend to COVID-19 patients in a mobile ICU unit, set up on the hospital grounds to cope with the high numbers of seriously ill people a...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel try baking during a visit to HideOut Youth Zone, in Manchester, England, Sunday ...
A sign reading 'we live here, thank you' is hung over trash that has piled up during an eight-day-long garbage collectors strike in Marseille, southe...
Jay Z, centre left, and Jeymes Samuel, centre right, pose for photographers with Idris Elba, from back right, Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, RJ Cyler and...

OCT. 1-7, 2021

From the Nobel Prizes to Paris Fashion week, the London film festival and the annual Paris–Roubaix one-day cycling race to more volcanic action on the Spanish island of La Palma and an eight-day garbage strike in Marseille, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-10-08 16:29 GMT+08:00

