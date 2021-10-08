BC-GLF--Las Vegas Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Thursday
|TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas
|Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
|First Round
|Sung Kang
|30-31—61
|Sungjae Im
|32-31—63
|Charley Hoffman
|31-32—63
|Chad Ramey
|34-29—63
|Adam Schenk
|31-33—64
|Talor Gooch
|32-32—64
|Chesson Hadley
|32-32—64
|Matt Jones
|32-32—64
|Matthew Wolff
|33-31—64
|Nick Taylor
|31-34—65
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33-32—65
|Louis Oosthuizen
|32-33—65
|Taylor Pendrith
|32-33—65
|Brandon Hagy
|34-31—65
|Anirban Lahiri
|33-32—65
|Rory Sabbatini
|31-34—65
|Cameron Tringale
|34-32—66
|Corey Conners
|31-35—66
|William McGirt
|31-35—66
|Seamus Power
|32-34—66
|Matt Kuchar
|31-35—66
|Tom Hoge
|34-32—66
|Hayden Buckley
|33-33—66
|Mito Pereira
|31-35—66
|Alex Smalley
|33-33—66
|Sam Burns
|32-34—66
|Lee Hodges
|33-33—66
|Harry Higgs
|32-34—66
|Harry Hall
|32-34—66
|Taylor Moore
|34-32—66
|Tyler McCumber
|34-33—67
|Bronson Burgoon
|34-33—67
|James Hahn
|33-34—67
|Matt Wallace
|33-34—67
|Pat Perez
|31-36—67
|Cam Davis
|35-32—67
|Viktor Hovland
|35-32—67
|Jason Kokrak
|34-33—67
|Hudson Swafford
|34-33—67
|Marc Leishman
|35-32—67
|Garrick Higgo
|34-33—67
|Peter Malnati
|34-33—67
|Ryan Moore
|34-33—67
|Greyson Sigg
|32-35—67
|Jesse Mueller
|32-35—67
|Russell Henley
|32-35—67
|Nick Watney
|32-35—67
|Emiliano Grillo
|35-32—67
|Henrik Norlander
|34-33—67
|Andrew Putnam
|34-33—67
|Adam Hadwin
|34-33—67
|Martin Laird
|33-34—67
|Joel Dahmen
|33-34—67
|Robert Streb
|31-36—67
|Nate Lashley
|35-32—67
|Charles Howell III
|35-32—67
|Camilo Villegas
|32-35—67
|Sam Ryder
|33-34—67
|Kevin Yu
|34-33—67
|Aaron Wise
|33-35—68
|Denny McCarthy
|32-36—68
|Scott Stallings
|34-34—68
|Will Zalatoris
|34-34—68
|Brian Harman
|33-35—68
|Charl Schwartzel
|36-32—68
|Martin Trainer
|34-34—68
|Brandt Snedeker
|34-34—68
|Patton Kizzire
|32-36—68
|Paul Casey
|32-36—68
|Jim Herman
|36-32—68
|Brian Stuard
|31-37—68
|Joseph Bramlett
|33-35—68
|Bill Haas
|33-35—68
|Wyndham Clark
|31-37—68
|Brooks Koepka
|34-34—68
|Richy Werenski
|35-33—68
|K.H. Lee
|35-33—68
|Jimmy Walker
|34-34—68
|Brian Gay
|34-34—68
|Jared Wolfe
|34-34—68
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|34-34—68
|Seth Reeves
|34-34—68
|Doug Ghim
|31-38—69
|Ian Poulter
|34-35—69
|Matthew NeSmith
|34-35—69
|Ryan Palmer
|36-33—69
|Stewart Cink
|32-37—69
|J.T. Poston
|32-37—69
|Jonas Blixt
|34-35—69
|Mark Hubbard
|33-36—69
|Michael Thompson
|35-34—69
|Adam Long
|35-34—69
|Danny Willett
|35-34—69
|Carlos Ortiz
|33-36—69
|Lucas Glover
|37-32—69
|Kelly Kraft
|33-36—69
|Curtis Thompson
|35-34—69
|Davis Riley
|35-34—69
|Adam Scott
|35-35—70
|Kevin Kisner
|35-35—70
|Zach Johnson
|33-37—70
|Si Woo Kim
|36-34—70
|Aaron Rai
|38-32—70
|Maverick McNealy
|34-36—70
|J.J. Spaun
|34-36—70
|Francesco Molinari
|34-36—70
|Graeme McDowell
|34-36—70
|Keith Mitchell
|36-34—70
|Sahith Theegala
|36-34—70
|Cameron Young
|34-36—70
|Brendan Steele
|36-35—71
|Harris English
|35-36—71
|Patrick Reed
|34-37—71
|Adam Svensson
|33-38—71
|Sepp Straka
|36-35—71
|Abraham Ancer
|34-37—71
|Webb Simpson
|34-37—71
|Erik van Rooyen
|36-35—71
|Andrew Landry
|34-37—71
|Chez Reavie
|34-37—71
|Roger Sloan
|37-34—71
|Doc Redman
|37-34—71
|Kevin Streelman
|35-36—71
|Trey Mullinax
|36-35—71
|Kyle Westmoreland
|33-38—71
|Dylan Frittelli
|35-37—72
|Lanto Griffin
|37-35—72
|Seung-Yul Noh
|33-39—72
|Stephan Jaeger
|36-36—72
|Luke List
|33-39—72
|Hank Lebioda
|34-38—72
|Joaquin Niemann
|36-36—72
|Rickie Fowler
|37-35—72
|Scott Piercy
|36-36—72
|Russell Knox
|36-36—72
|Kevin Tway
|37-36—73
|Kevin Chappell
|35-38—73
|Brandon Wu
|38-35—73
|Jin Jeong
|41-32—73
|Kyle Stanley
|35-38—73
|Brice Garnett
|35-38—73
|Troy Merritt
|38-35—73
|Scottie Scheffler
|34-40—74
|Sebastián Muñoz
|35-40—75