Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Tropical Storm Kompasu forms Friday (Oct. 8) evening, it will move into the Bashi Channel separating Taiwan from the Philippines, bringing rain to the eastern part of the country following the weekend, according to forecasters.

Another tropical storm, Lionrock, has formed near the Chinese island of Hainan and will move off into Vietnam, staying far away from Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Tropical Depression No. 21 was expected to turn into Kompasu, the 18th tropical storm of the season, later Friday east of the Philippines. Over the following days, it would move on a westerly course, arriving in the Bashi Channel just south of Taiwan early next Tuesday (Oct. 12), according to forecasters.

Even though the storm was unlikely to hit Taiwan directly, it could bring rain to the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County, to the entire east coast, and to north Taiwan beginning Monday (Oct. 11), the final day of the three-day Double Ten holiday. The rainy weather was likely to expand to the whole country on Tuesday (Oct. 12) and last until at least Wednesday (Oct. 13) as the storm moves away in the direction of Vietnam.