AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 13:26
Noah Gragson (9), Caesar Bacarella (9), Jeffrey Earnhardt (0) and C.J. McLaughlin (74) collide during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Oct....
Stanford's Elijah Higgins makes a touchdown catch against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday...
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capi...
Floating barriers known as booms set up to try to stop further incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif...
A visitor sits on a bench to look at artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags ...
With the U.S Capitol in the background, thousands of demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct....
A woman looks at vases of white flowers that are part of an installation of 1,050 representing the lives lost by gun violence in New York the previous...
Cell phones lights are seen in the background as Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sevent...
People attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah-base...
President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he responds to a question about the short term debt deal as he arrives Air Force One at O'Hare Internationa...
The Maine State House cupola pokes out of a fog bank rising from the Kennebec River on a chilly morning, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. (A...

OCT. 1 - 7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

