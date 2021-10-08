AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Maine State House cupola pokes out of a fog bank rising from the Kennebec River on a chilly morning, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. (A... The Maine State House cupola pokes out of a fog bank rising from the Kennebec River on a chilly morning, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he responds to a question about the short term debt deal as he arrives Air Force One at O'Hare Internationa... President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he responds to a question about the short term debt deal as he arrives Air Force One at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. While in the Chicago area, Biden will highlight his order to require large employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its workers during a visit to a construction site. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

People attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah-base... People attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged its 16 million members worldwide to limit the spread by getting vaccines and wearing masks. The conference is taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, though, leaders were back at the faith's 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Cell phones lights are seen in the background as Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sevent... Cell phones lights are seen in the background as Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A woman looks at vases of white flowers that are part of an installation of 1,050 representing the lives lost by gun violence in New York the previous... A woman looks at vases of white flowers that are part of an installation of 1,050 representing the lives lost by gun violence in New York the previous year, displayed in New York's Battery Park, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

With the U.S Capitol in the background, thousands of demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct.... With the U.S Capitol in the background, thousands of demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A visitor sits on a bench to look at artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags ... A visitor sits on a bench to look at artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday, Oct. 1, a number greater than the population of Boston. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Floating barriers known as booms set up to try to stop further incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif... Floating barriers known as booms set up to try to stop further incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capi... Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. The former Facebook product manager who has accused the social network giant of threatening children’s safety — and the integrity of democracy — is urging Congress to take action to rein in a largely unregulated company. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Stanford's Elijah Higgins makes a touchdown catch against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday... Stanford's Elijah Higgins makes a touchdown catch against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Noah Gragson (9), Caesar Bacarella (9), Jeffrey Earnhardt (0) and C.J. McLaughlin (74) collide during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Oct.... Noah Gragson (9), Caesar Bacarella (9), Jeffrey Earnhardt (0) and C.J. McLaughlin (74) collide during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)

OCT. 1 - 7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com