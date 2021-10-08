Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Japan Chamber of Commerce supports Taiwan’s CPTPP bid

JCCIT calls for end of Fukushima food import ban

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/08 14:12
The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Taipei supports Taiwan's CPTPP membership bid. (JCCIT photo) 

The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Taipei supports Taiwan's CPTPP membership bid. (JCCIT photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Taipei (JCCIT) supported Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, but it also wanted it to end an import ban on food from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, reports said Friday (Oct. 8).

In the wake of the earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear accident which hit northeast Japan in March 2011, Taiwan imposed restrictions on the import of food products from five prefectures in the region, namely Fukushima, Chiba, Gunma, Tochigi and Ibaraki.

Presenting its annual White Paper Friday, the JCCIT said that as on previous occasions, it backed Taiwan joining regional trade blocs such as the CPTPP, while also advocating the signing of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) and a free trade agreement (FTA) with Japan, CNA reported.

The conclusion of trade agreements should play an important role in stabilizing Taiwan’s economy amid growing threats from China, the business group said. Now that Japan chaired the CPTPP for 2021, Taiwan should not let this opportunity go to fully strive for membership.

The JCCIT also encouraged Taiwan’s government to build more power stations in order to meet the growing need for energy resulting from foreign investment in the country.
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
CPTPP
Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Taipei
JCCIT
White Paper
Taiwan-Japan relations
Fukushima foods

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
2021/10/07 17:09
Taiwan pleased with positive feedback to CPTPP application
Taiwan pleased with positive feedback to CPTPP application
2021/10/06 20:13
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott arrives in Taiwan
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott arrives in Taiwan
2021/10/05 15:00
Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM
Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM
2021/10/04 16:41
Taiwan business groups request Vietnam’s support for CPTPP bid
Taiwan business groups request Vietnam’s support for CPTPP bid
2021/10/04 10:45

Updated : 2021-10-08 15:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year: WSJ