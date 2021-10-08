US Senator Rubio urges Biden to clarify ‘Taiwan Agreement’ statement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has sent President Joe Biden a letter, urging him to clarify his comments regarding the “Taiwan Agreement” and leave no room for China’s “misrepresentation” of Taiwan-related agreements, his office said in a press release on Thursday (Oct. 7).

“Your comments that the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) “will abide by the Taiwan agreement” have left many confused as to what exactly you meant,” Rubio wrote in the letter.

Though after Biden made his comment, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki had explained that it implied the U.S. would stand by the official Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), so far there has been no official statement regarding what the “Taiwan Agreement” really meant.

“It is my sincere hope that you were referring to the three agreements signed between the U.S. and PRC, from 1972 to 1982, which established diplomatic relations and made certain statements regarding Taiwan,” wrote Rubio. “As you know, the administrations that negotiated these agreements carefully formulated them to withhold any U.S. acceptance of the PRC’s territorial claim over the island of Taiwan.”

Recently, Chinese military aircraft have made large incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Rubio wrote that as China has long worked to sabotage statements in Taiwan-related agreements, “Should the PRC attempt to seize control of Taiwan by force, they will undoubtedly point to its misrepresentations of these agreements to assert that the U.S. has no right to intervene in defense of the Taiwanese people.”

Thus, Rubio wrote, the U.S. must leave no room for China to intentionally misinterpret its commitment to Taiwan. He asked Biden to clarify “Which agreement were you referring to when you said the “Taiwan Agreement”?” and “Is there a new or pending agreement regarding Taiwan?”