AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 12:09
Adriana, 50, poses for the photo while walking in the Bel- Air neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A man shows a new 10 Bolivar bank note after withdrawing it from a cash machine in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. A new currency with six fe...
Anti-government coca farmers run away from tear gas fired by the police during clashes near the coca market in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. ...
Judge Pablo Xitumul adjusts his robe inside his office before a hearing in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Xitimul, one of Guatemala's most pro...
Clothes hand on a line to dry, outside a shelter for migrants, many from Haiti, as they rest on their journey through Panama, trying to reach the Unit...
A fisherman competes in the national championship for underwater fishing of red lionfish, at Los Caracolitos beach, in Higuerote, southeast of Caracas...
Women protest during an anti-abortion march in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
River Plate fans cheer before the start a local tournament soccer match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at Antonio Liberti Vespucio stadium in Bu...
People perform the "Diablada de Oruro" dance in Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Local authorities called for a "Diablazo Plurinacional" to claim...
Venezuelan kindergartners attend free classes at Happy Children's, a school for Venezuelan migrant children, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Wedn...

Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

