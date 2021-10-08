AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A man shows a new 10 Bolivar bank note after withdrawing it from a cash machine in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. A new currency with six fe... A man shows a new 10 Bolivar bank note after withdrawing it from a cash machine in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world's worst inflation. The new currency tops out at 100 bolivars, a little less than $25 until inflation starts to eat away at that as well. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)