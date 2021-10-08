Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/08 11:07
People walk through the famed Kabukicho entertainment district of Tokyo on the first night of the government's lifting of a coronavirus state of emerg...
A lone man walks in the rain brought on by Typhoon Mindulle as it moves off the coast Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Paramilitary force soldiers detain an activist of Congress party's youth wing protesting against Sunday's killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh sta...
A Chinese opera performer wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepares for the stage in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. ...
A student walks in through an entrance decorated with balloons during the partial reopening of a school that remained closed due to the coronavirus pa...
A group of women wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus hold national flags as they pose near a giant flower basket on display at Tia...
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a building arcade Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugen...
People wear face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during a movie at the Paragon Cineplex movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oc...
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National Day at the ...
Indian women in traditional attire pose for photographs before practicing Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Hindu festival of Navr...

Oct. 1-7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-10-08 13:25 GMT+08:00

