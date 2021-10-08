Public can pick up pre-ordered Taiwan stimulus vouchers today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People who preordered their paper Taiwan stimulus vouchers can on Friday (Oct. 8) begin to pick them up at designated stores.

Taiwan has launched its Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program (振興五倍券) to help stimulate the economy as it recovers from the soft lockdown over the summer. Eligible residents had the option of registering for either the digital version of the vouchers starting Sept. 22 or the paper version beginning Sept. 25, and picking up the latter on Oct. 8.

Over 11.93 million people have registered for the vouchers thus far. For those who have ordered the paper versions, they can pick them up at convenience stores, supermarkets, and drug stores from Oct. 8-22 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.



Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers packaged in envelopes. (CNA photo)

The following are the four steps to follow when picking up pre-ordered paper vouchers in convenience stores:

1. Confirm that one has received a notification to pick up the vouchers via text message or confirm eligibility on the official website.

2. Insert National Health Insurance (NHI) card in kiosk or enter voucher serial number received when pre-ordering.

3. Print out the receipt.

4. Go to the counter and present the receipt and NHI card to the clerk to receive the vouchers.

To pick up vouchers in supermarkets or drugstores, present the voucher serial number and identification card to store clerks.



Woman holds Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. (CNA photo)

People who opted for the digital version of the vouchers do not need to take any additional action and can begin to use them with their credit card, mobile payment service, or E-tickets on Saturday (Oct. 9).

Pre-orders at the post office started on Oct. 4 and the public can pick up their pre-ordered paper vouchers from the post office starting on Oct. 12.

As was the case with last year's vouchers, Taiwanese citizens; foreign spouses, including Chinese; Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) holders; and diplomats are eligible. According to the National Immigration Agency, over 156,000 foreign nationals are eligible, including 140,000 foreign spouses and 16,000 APRC holders.

The second round of pre-orders will be open from Oct. 25 to 31, with the pickup period running from Nov. 8 to 21. Those who do not wish to reserve their vouchers in advance can pick them up in person at one of the country's 1,269 post offices between Nov. 1 and April 30.