Pizza Hut Taiwan introduces Halloween-themed pizza

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After raising eyebrows with its special “cilantro century egg pig blood cake” pizza in June 2021, Pizza Hut Taiwan just introduced another new creation in time for Halloween, the “garlic black curry tonkatsu” pizza.

According to Pizza Hut Taiwan's Facebook page, the pie combines curry sauce made with black garlic produced in Yunlin, tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet), and mashed potato. Customers also have the choice to infuse the crust with cheese dyed black with bamboo charcoal at an additional cost.

While the cilantro century egg pig blood cake pizza received generally mixed reviews, fans of the pizza chain were much more eager to try the new flavor. Kuo Pei-chen (郭倍甄), the first Facebook user that responded to post, shared a photo and said it tastes “pretty good.”



The actual garlic black curry tonkatsu pizza. (Facebook, Kuo Pei-chen photo)

A user on Taiwanese online forum PTT named jaiyenyen posted a review, giving it 4.5 stars out of five, saying that the pizza had smelled strongly of curry, the cheese filling did not taste too heavy, and overall, the pizza did not feel too oily. The user concluded by saying it is something he or she would be willing to buy again.

In terms of the pizza’s unique appearance, a Facebook commentator said it looks like a sushi roll from afar, while PTT commentators compared it to a huge oyster omelet, or a shower head.



The cilantro century egg pig blood cake pizza. (Pizza Hut Taiwan image)

Pizza Hut Taiwan has a history of creating pizza flavors that often incorporate elements from Taiwanese cuisine. Prior to releasing the cilantro century egg pig blood cake pizza, it followed Domino’s footsteps after it introduced a “pearl milk tea” pizza in 2019, which also generated a lot of buzz in Taiwan and around the world.

In 2020, the chain also worked with a popular spicy hot pot restaurant chain Tripodking and created the spicy hot pot pizza.