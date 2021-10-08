Kim Clijsters loses in 3 sets in 1st round at Indian Wells

Daniel Altmaier, of Germany, returns a shot to Sam Querrey at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (... Daniel Altmaier, of Germany, returns a shot to Sam Querrey at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sam Querrey returns a shot to Daniel Altmaier, of Germany, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (... Sam Querrey returns a shot to Daniel Altmaier, of Germany, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, returns a shot to Tommy Paul at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP ... Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, returns a shot to Tommy Paul at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tommy Paul returns a shot to Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP ... Tommy Paul returns a shot to Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Kim Clijsters, of Belgium, returns a shot to Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 20... Kim Clijsters, of Belgium, returns a shot to Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Kim Clijsters, of Belgium, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 20... Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Kim Clijsters, of Belgium, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Kim Clijsters, of Belgium, returns a shot to Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 20... Kim Clijsters, of Belgium, returns a shot to Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Kim Clijsters lost in three sets in her first-round match Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open.

She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic. Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer on the comeback trail, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week. The four-time major champion and mother of three originally came back last year, but her attempt was interrupted by knee surgery last October and a bout with COVID-19 in January.

Clijsters committed nine double faults against Siniakova, who converted six of nine break points in the match. Clijsters received a wild-card into the tournament she won in 2005 and 2003. She was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2001.

On the men's side, five Americans advanced at the combined ATP and WTA event.

Marcos Giron defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4, and Maxime Cressy got by Laslo Dere, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 7-5. Tennys Sandgren beat Thiago Monteiro, 6-4, 6-3, and Mackenzie McDonald defeated James Duckworth, 6-3, 6-3. Tommy Paul beat 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Veteran Sam Querrey lost to Daniel Altmaier, 6-2, 6-4.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports