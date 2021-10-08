Alexa
Palau approves Taiwan-made COVID vaccine

Palau president said country will now recognize Taiwan's Medigen shot

  106
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/08 10:28
President of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr. (left), poses with Taiwan's ambassador to Palau, Wallace Chow (周民淦), at the celebration banquet on Oct. 7,...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palau's health ministry said it is adding Taiwan's domestically produced Medigen COVID vaccine to its list of approved shots on Thursday (Oct. 7).

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. made the announcement to guests at the Double Tenth Celebration Banquet, an event for Taiwan's national day, at the Taiwanese embassy in Palau.

Whipps also thanked Taipei for its continued support and assistance during the pandemic, describing the travel bubble with Taiwan as a boost to his country's economy.

Previously, international travelers were only allowed to enter Palau after being fully vaccinated for at least 14 days with an approved vaccine by the WHO or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Taiwan's Medigen's COVID vaccine will now be added to the list of Palau's accepted shots as of Oct. 7.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the ally on Friday (Oct. 8), saying it will continue to vie for approval of the Taiwan-made coronavirus vaccine in other countries.
COVID
Medigen
Palau
travel bubbles
Whipps
National Day

