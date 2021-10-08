Alexa
Nets say Irving ineligible to play in home preseason game

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 07:25
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday, another strong indication he has not met New York's vaccination requirement.

Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.

The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as “ineligible to play” in the injury report for their preseason game Friday against Milwaukee.

There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have that designation.

Unless Irving is vaccinated, he would have to miss the Nets' 41 home games and their two road games against the New York Knicks. The NBA has said he wouldn't be paid for any of those games.

He practiced with the Nets last week when they held training camp in San Diego, but hasn't been with the team since it returned home.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

