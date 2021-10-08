Alexa
Taiwan's Yushan Forum to kick off Friday morning

5th annual conference focuses on societal resilience, security issues

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/10/08 08:37
2021 Yushan Forum logo. (Facebook, Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation photo)

2021 Yushan Forum logo. (Facebook, Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Yushan Forum, hosted by the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) is set to begin this morning at 9:00 a.m., with a multitude of international speakers and Asian leaders representing 10 nations discussing ways to establish societal resilience, in addition to regional security issues.

Friday’s event is the fifth iteration of the forum, which is themed "Resetting Priorities of Progress with Resilience" and focuses on finding commonalities among many topics including how to create a new cooperation mechanism and build a new era of security and resilience within the countries in the Indo-Pacific, and with other areas, according to a Taiwan Asia Exchange press release.

President Tsai Ing-Wen (蔡英文), TAEF Chairman Hsin-Huang Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌), Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and Japanese House of Representatives member Keiji Furuya will all deliver opening speeches.

The event will be divided into three parts: one morning session, one afternoon session, and a roundtable dialogue. The morning session will review the results of New Southbound Policy projects and how to implement new cooperation in the fields of economy, public health, talent cultivation, and agricultural development under the new order, per the press release.

The afternoon session will have several leaders discuss how to use non-governmental capabilities to build social resilience and security order after the pandemic.

For the "Asia Perspective Dialogue Roundtable Forum," Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and several other political leaders from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, and France will discuss how to restart common progress with resilience and strength, according to the press release.
