Flames' Blake Coleman suspended for boarding Jets' Harkins

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 07:03
NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was suspended for one preseason game and one regular-season game without pay Thursday for boarding Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins.

Coleman was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 6:15 of the second period in the Flames' 3-2 exhibition loss at Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

The suspension will cost Coleman $24,500. He signed a six-year contract with the Flames during the offseason after helping Tampa Bay win the last two Stanley Cup titles.

Updated : 2021-10-08 08:52 GMT+08:00

