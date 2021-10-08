Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Seahawks without starting RB Chris Carson against Rams

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 07:03
Seahawks without starting RB Chris Carson against Rams

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck issue.

Carson did not practice all week and was considered a game-time decision. He was declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff of the NFC West showdown. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the neck issue is something Carson has dealt with in the past, but it flared up after last Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

With Carson out, Alex Collins will start, but it leaves just three healthy running back on the roster for the Seahawks.

Seattle also did not activate tight end Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday’s game against his former team.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, LB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and DL Bobby Brown III.

Seahawks: DB John Reid, RB Chris Carson, T Stone Forsythe, T Jake Curhan, DT Robert Nkemdiche.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-08 08:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities