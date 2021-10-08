Alexa
Turetzky retires after 54 years as Nets' official scorer

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 05:14
NEW YORK (AP) — Herb Turetzky retired Thursday after spending 54 years as the official scorer of the Nets franchise in two leagues and two states.

The only scorer in franchise history, Turetzky worked more than 2,200 games, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for most professional basketball games scored. That included 1,465 consecutive regular-season and playoff games, beginning in the 1984-85 season and ending in October 2018.

His first game was the New Jersey Americans of the ABA against the Pittsburgh Pipers on Oct. 23, 1967, at the Teaneck Armory. Still a senior at Long Island University then, Turetzky worked in nine home arenas, including ABA championships for the Nets in 1974 and ‘76, plus NBA Finals appearances for the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and ’03.

The Nets said Turetzky would be given the title of official scorer emeritus and they would honor him at a later date.

