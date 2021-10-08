Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Navy: Sub hit object in Pacific; no life-threatening injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 04:07
Navy: Sub hit object in Pacific; no life-threatening injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fast-attack submarine struck an object while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, the Navy said Thursday. It said there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub was fully operational.

In a brief statement providing few details of an incident that happened five days ago, U.S. Pacific Fleet said the USS Connecticut remained in a “safe and stable condition.” The Seawolf-class submarine's nuclear propulsion plant was not affected, it added.

“The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed,” the statement said, adding that the incident will be investigated. It did not cite a specific location for the collision or the current position of the sub.

Updated : 2021-10-08 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet