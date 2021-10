BNP Paribas Open Results

Thursday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,359,455 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 128

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 128

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Anastassia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Zhang Shuai, China, 4-6, 6-3, 15-13.