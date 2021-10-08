Bills head to Kansas City for AFC title rematch with Chiefs

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, center, is mobbed by fans after scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against... Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, center, is mobbed by fans after scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) and Phil... Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after his touchdown with teammates Demarcus Robinson (11) and KDarrel Williams (31) durin... Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after his touchdown with teammates Demarcus Robinson (11) and KDarrel Williams (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game ... Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BUFFALO (3-1) at KANSAS CITY (2-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buffalo 3-1; Kansas City 1-3.

SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 26-23-1.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Bills 38-24 on Jan. 24 in AFC title game in Kansas City.

LAST WEEK: Bills beat Texans 40-0; Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30.

BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (12), SCORING (T2)

BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (1), SCORING (1)

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (8), PASS (5), SCORING (T2)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (27), SCORING (31)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bills plus-7; Chiefs minus-3.

BILLS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Josh Allen has been inconsistent after a breakout season in 2020, though he appears to be hitting his stride. Allen is 69 of 105 for 785 yards with eight touchdowns passing, one touchdown rushing and two interceptions over the past three games.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Josh Gordon is expected to play for the first time since 2019, when the former All-Pro was with the Seahawks and before his sixth suspension for various violations of NFL policies. He signed with Kansas City after he was reinstated by the league last week and was added to the active roster Tuesday.

KEY MATCHUP: Buffalo's running game has gained traction with a one-two punch of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss topping 100 yards rushing each of the first four games. Now, the Bills get to face the league's third-worst rush defense.

KEY INJURIES: Bills LB Matt Milano (hamstring), DE Gregory Rousseau (toe) and RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) missed practice time this week. CB Tre'Davious White (shoulder), FS Jordan Poyer (ankle) and CB Dane Jackson (knee) were limited in their banged-up secondary. ... Chiefs DE Chris Jones (wrist) and FS Armani Watts (illness) missed practice this week but are expected to play.

SERIES NOTES: Kansas City has won five of its last six against Buffalo with the only defeat coming on Nov. 26, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium. ... The teams having been playing since 1960, when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans and both were members of the AFL. ... Buffalo has not scored more than 24 points in a game against Kansas City since a 35-17 win on Sept. 16, 2012.

STATS AND STUFF: Bills coach Sean McDermott worked on Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2010. He began as a scouting administrator and finished as defensive coordinator. ... Reid became the first coach in NFL history with 100 wins with two franchises with last week's win in Philadelphia. He had 140 with the Eagles and has 100 with the Chiefs. Reid (223) needs four wins to pass Curly Lambeau for fourth in regular-season wins. ... Buffalo leads the NFL with plus-90 point differential. It's the second highest in franchise history through four games. ... The Bills have two shutouts in their first four games, joining Baltimore (2000) and Washington (1991) as the only teams since 1990 to accomplish the feat. Both of those clubs won the Super Bowl that season. ... The Bills allowed 109 yards total offense to Houston last week, the seventh fewest in franchise history and best since 103 in a 19-0 win over Miami on Dec. 22, 2013. ... The Bills have yet to allow 300 yards of offense or 80 yards rushing in a game this season. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had his 31st game with a 100 or better passer rating against the Eagles, moving past Len Dawson for the most in Chiefs history. ... Mahomes had five TD passes in Philadelphia to extend the longest active streak in the NFL to 29 games with at least one. ... Mahomes joined Steve Young (1998), Kurt Warner (1999) and Tom Brady (2007) as the only quarterbacks with at least three passing TDs in each of their team's first four games. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and tied a career high with three TD receptions vs the Eagles. ... Hill has 17 games of at least 100 yards receiving. He needs four more to pass Otis Taylor (20) for third in Chiefs history. ... Travis Kelce and Hill have 51 touchdown receptions apiece, trailing only Tony Gonzalez (76), Taylor (57) and Chris Burford (55) in franchise history. ... Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has at least 100 yards rushing and one TD reception each of the past two games. ... The Chiefs did not punt against the Eagles and have punted once in the last two games.

FANTASY TIP: If you have someone on the Bills' offense, now is the time to start him. Not only are Allen and Co. facing one of the league's worst defenses, they also could be in for a shootout against one of its best offenses. WR Cole Beasley in particular has been brutal on the Chiefs, catching three TD passes in his last two games against them. Beasley had seven catches for 88 yards in last season's AFC title game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL