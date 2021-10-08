Alexa
Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 01:23
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, top, directs his players against the Minnesota Wild in the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game Th...

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche announced that coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars.

Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench, the team posted Thursday on Twitter. The Avalanche play in Dallas on Thursday night and host the Stars on Saturday. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.

In other news, the Avalanche announced they will be without backup goaltender Pavel Francouz for approximately three to four weeks due to a lower-body injury. Francouz missed last season after having hip surgery.

Updated : 2021-10-08 02:46 GMT+08:00

