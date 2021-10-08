Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Odorizzi, Keuchel not on ALDS rosters for Astros, White Sox

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 00:06
Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. ...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. ...

HOUSTON (AP) — Both teams left off veteran pitchers when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox set their rosters for their AL Division Series beginning Thursday.

Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn’t among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season with the Astros after signing a three-year, $23.5 million contract, going 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel didn’t get a spot on a Chicago roster that also has 12 pitchers. Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season.

The Astros included six outfielders on their roster. Rookie Jose Siri got the final outfield spot after his availability was in question because he broke his right pinkie last week.

Also omitted from Houston’s roster was reliever Blake Taylor, who made 51 appearances with a 3.16 ERA this season.

The White Sox have seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers on their roster. Houston is going with five infielders and three catchers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-08 01:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet