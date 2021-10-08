Alexa
Montreal star Carey Price entering player assistance program

By Associated Press
2021/10/08 00:19
MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHLPA said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program and said it would not provide further comment.

The news comes a day after Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said it would be unlikely that Price would be ready for the start of the season as he recovered from an unspecified illness. Price is also recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Montreal opens its Oct. 13 at Toronto.

Price was extraordinary in leading the Canadiens on an unexpected run to the Final over the summer, where they lost to Tampa Bay in five games.

