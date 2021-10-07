Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Martinez on ALDS roster after being out with ankle injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 23:33
Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers, left, celebrates his home run with J.D. Martinez, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washin...
Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe, right, celebrates his three-run home run with J.D. Martinez (28) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against t...

Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers, left, celebrates his home run with J.D. Martinez, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washin...

Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe, right, celebrates his three-run home run with J.D. Martinez (28) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against t...

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — Boston slugger J.D. Martinez is on the Red Sox roster for their AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing Tuesday night’s win over the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game because of a sprained left ankle.

The best-of-five ALDS was scheduled to start Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Martinez stumbled over second base while heading to the outfield in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington.

Because the National League does not use a DH in games played in its stadiums, Martinez was playing right field against the Nationals. He stepped on the bag and twisted the ankle heading out to play defense in the fifth inning.

It was only the seventh game in 2021 that Martinez started in right field. He was in the starting lineup as a DH for 113 games and as the left fielder for 28.

Martinez hit .286, with an AL-leading 42 doubles, 28 homers and 99 RBIs during the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-08 01:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet