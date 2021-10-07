Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 22:54
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn't immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Updated : 2021-10-08 00:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
Taiwan to further relax COVID mask rules for sports activities
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet